Keanu Reeves’ Dogstar have announced new album, All in Now, the band’s second release since their reunion in 2023.

The record is set for release on May 29th, and to celebrate, the alt-rock outfit have dropped the title track and music video. Check it out below.

“We couldn’t fucking wait,” Reeves said.

“Personally, I loved it all. For me, the attitude was like, ‘let’s work hard and let’s GO.'”

Drummer Robert Mailhouse added that the new single “really sets up the energy at the heart of this album and the fun that we’ve always had playing together”.

The announcement coincides with a US headline tour kicking off in May just one day before the release of All in Now.

Reeves has been busy on the acting front lately, most recently making his Broadway debut alongside Bill & Ted co-star Alex Winter in Waiting for Gadot, which wrapped up this past January.

He will next star in the Jonah Hill-directed film, Outcome, alongside Hill, Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer and David Spade, as well as Toy Story 5, set for release this June.