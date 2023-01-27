Kehlani’s Sydney concert came to an abrupt halt after multiple attendees suffered from sudden heatstrokes.

Kehlani stopped her Sydney concert midway after multiple attendees required medical assistance due to sudden heatstrokes. On Wednesday, the singer was performing at Sydney’s Hordern Pavillion – the latest stop on their ‘Blue Water Road Trip’ Australia tour – when the excessive heat caused the show to be interrupted no less than four times. By the end, they stopped the show altogether upon discovering another fan in distress.

On fan accounts and videos posted online, the singer could be seen cooperating with security to help out fans requiring medical attention. It is believed, however, that the last fan – after which Kehlani stopped the show – was in distress due to a pre-existing condition. Around 11pm, a staff member announced that the show was done.

One video posted from a fan account says: “Kehlani had to cut her Sydney concert short cause everyone in the mosh kept passing out… hope they’re OK though.”

Another video added: “She stopped the show like five times prior to help people in trouble and to crowd control.” According to The Daily Telegraph, another person fainted as the audience was being led out of the venue.

As gauged from fan accounts, the singer made note of the heat multiple times during their set. Remarking how hot it was, the singer was heard saying: “We are trying to get through this [set list] as quick as possible.”

This isn’t the first time Kehlani has stopped a show over health and safety concerns. At some point during the show, the singer admitted they had ‘pass out trauma.’ They were presumably referencing an August 2022 show which they cut short due to ‘too many fans passing out in the crowd.’

“I can’t have this, this is not OK. I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel OK. I don’t feel like anybody’s safe right now.” They told fans at the time.

