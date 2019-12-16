Keith Flint has been honoured with an elaborated Christmas light display. The house as decked out by Rik Burt at his home in Braintree — where The Prodigy formed back in 1990.

The 3,000 bulb display synced to a selection of choice Prodigy classics, including ‘Out Of Space’, ‘Warriors Dance’, and ‘Omen’. As Essex Live reports, Burt revealed that the ‘Omen’ section of the show took over 30 hours to programme. He enlisted the help of his 14-year-old neighbour Ben Wood to mix the music.

“I’m into my metal mainly, but The Prodigy bridged the divide between the genres really well,” shared Burt. “I saw them live but it was very surreal when we heard [Flint] was gone.”

Burt added that he hopes “one of the members of the band might see” the homage.

The light show is a feature of an annual effort by residents of Burt’s street to raise money for charity. This year, Burt has decided to donate all proceeds to Farleigh Hospice in Essex. You can find out more about the cause, and make a donation here. Watch the display below.

Watch: The Prodigy Christmas Light Display

Keith Flint passed away on March 4th, earlier this year.

In August it was revealed that The Prodigy were working on their first bout of new music since the tragic passing of Flint.

“Back in the studio making noise,” shared Liam Howlett in a social media post. “Brand new Prodigy tunes are gonna roll.”

As it stands, The Prodigy released their latest album – No Tourists – back in November of 2018.