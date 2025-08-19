Keith Urban is offering a major opportunity for emerging Australian country singers with the launch of the Rising Star Scholarship, in partnership with the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

The scholarship winner will travel to Nashville for an immersive experience in the heart of the world’s country music scene. They will have the chance to perform, write, network with industry professionals, and spend two days recording at Urban’s studio, The Sound. All expenses, including flights and accommodation, will be covered.

This initiative is the latest in Urban’s ongoing efforts to support and inspire developing artists.

“Sometimes all a musician needs is to be heard,” Urban said. “Having the opportunity to do that not only inspires me, but I’m hoping in some way this scholarship will serve to inspire others.”

Urban’s connection to the Tamworth Country Music Festival runs deep. He began his career busking on Peel Street before winning the Star Maker competition at age 22. Since then, he has earned 15 Golden Guitar Awards and was recently inducted into the Roll of Renown for his “extraordinary creative contributions to the Australasian country music industry.”

Peter Ross, Executive Manager of the festival, described him as the “living embodiment of the Tamworth Festival pathway to success.”

“Whether it be as a busker on Peel St – the ‘boulevard of dreams’, working one of the venues, winning a talent search, or receiving a Golden Guitar, Tamworth offers every conceivable stepping stone to achieve within the industry,” he said.

“It’s wonderful that Keith continues to recognise and support the industry that helped shape his career and we are so pleased to be partnering with him.”

The Tamworth Country Music Festival will oversee the selection process, supporting the winner with industry meetings and performance opportunities. Applications for the Keith Urban Rising Star Scholarship will open in January 2026.