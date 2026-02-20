Keli Holiday‘s debut album, Capital Fiction, has smashed a number of lists on the ARIA charts this week.

The Canberra artist’s record has hit No. 1 on the Australian Albums chart, No. 3 on the ARIA Albums chart and No. 5 on the Vinyl chart.

“CAPITAL FICTION IS #1 HOLY FKN HELL THANK YOU everyone who supports music whether it’s mine or anyone’s,” Holiday said in a statement.

“You make the world beautiful. I love you.”

Holiday finished only behind Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving which returns to No.1, while Ed Sheeran’s current Australia and New Zealand tour has helped boost the UK songwriter’s latest effort, Play, to No. 2.

Other debuts on the chart this week includes Charli XCX’s Wuthering Heights soundtrack (No. 4) and Kisschasy’s comeback album, The Terrors of Comfort (No. 50).

Over on the Singles chart, Dean has made it 14 weeks in a row on top with “Man I Need”, while fellow hit single, “So Easy (To Fall in Love)”, stays at No. 2.

Check out this week’s full ARIA charts results here.

Top 5 Albums

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving Ed Sheeran – Play Keli Holiday – Capital Fiction Charli XCX – Wuthering Heights Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Top 5 Singles

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need” Olivia Dean – “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” Alex Warren – “Ordinary” Raye – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” Taylor Swift – “Opalite”

Top 5 On Replay Albums

Chappell Roan – The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess Troye Sivan – Blue Neighbourhood (10th Anniversary Edition) Ed Sheeran – ÷ Noah Kahan – Stick Season Fleetwood Mac – Rumours SZA – SOS

Top 5 On Replay Singles

Zara Larsson – “Lush Life” Djo – “End of Beginning” Olivia Dean – “The Hardest Part” Goo Goo Dolls – “Iris” Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

Top 5 New Music Chart Singles

sombr – “Homewrecker” Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” Harry Styles – “Aperture” Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide” Kaitlin Aragon, HVN. – “I Run”

Top 5 Australian Artist Albums

Keli Holiday – Capital Fiction Karnivool – In Verses Kylie Minogue – Tension Tour//Live 2025 Joji – Piss In The Wind The Kid LAROI – BEFORE I FORGET

Top 5 Australian Artist Singles

Tame Impala – “Dracula” Sonny Fodera, D.O.D & Poppy Bascomb – “Think About Us” Keli Holiday – “Dancing2” Ocean Alley – “Love Balloon” FISHER – “Rain”

Top 5 On Replay Australian Artist Albums

Troye Sivan – Blue Neighbourhood (10th Anniversary Edition) Tame Impala – Currents Vance Joy – Dream Your Life Away (10th Anniversary Edition) INXS – Kick The Kid LAROI – The First Time

Top 5 On Replay Australian Artist Singles

Vance Joy – “Riptide” Crowded House – “Don’t Dream It’s Over” The Temper Trap – “Sweet Disposition” Tame Impala – “The Less I Know The Better” AC/DC – “Thunderstruck”

Top 5 Vinyl Albums