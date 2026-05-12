Keli Holiday’s North American tour has been thrown into chaos after he revealed he was denied re-entry into the US following a stop in Canada.

Holiday — aka Adam Hyde from Peking Duk — broke the news to fans on social media after he was detained at the US-Canada border.

“Unfortunately I’m not going to make it to tonight’s show at Baby’s All Right in NYC,” he wrote. “I have spent all day detained at the Canadian border and denied entry back into the US despite having the proper visa documentation in place. I’m still trying to get clarity on the situation myself.”

Holiday had a further run of shows scheduled between May 1st-7th, with the Baby’s All Right show set to conclude his North American tour.

Holiday’s partner Abbie Chatfield took to social media to apologise for past comments about US President Donald Trump, which some people online have speculated might be to blame for Holiday’s re-entry refusal.

“An apology and a clarification on some headlines I’ve been seeing about a (very bad) joke I posted over a year ago that I believe is now being exaggerated and words have been put I my mouth,” Chatfield wrote in the Instagram post. “Regardless, I’m truly sorry for anyone this hurt, and want to make it clear this was not a serious call to action, but is poorly aimed joke at the violence of incels and commentary about the interesting reaction to Luigi Mangione in where a man accused of unaliving someone was suddenly a heart throb.

“There were layers to it that I should have at least explained in the caption, or the video OR ideally, I shouldn’t have posted it at all! This ‘joke’ was in extremely poor taste, but I want to make it clear that I do not think political violence is ever okay, and as I said when CK was assassinated, it is not good for anyone.”

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“I’m genuinely making a huge effort to be more careful with my words, and understand the impact of them, joke or not. I honestly want to apologise to all of you, including and particularly those who disagree with my political stances,” she added.

Holiday’s representatives have told Tone Deaf that he was not given a reason by authorities as to why his visa was cancelled.

Holiday headed into his North American tour on the back of a breakout year in 2025, with his song “Dancing2” becoming a viral sensation.

“Dancing2” earned Holiday both Best Video at the 2025 ARIA Awards as well as the No. 2 spot on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2025 countdown.

The song featured on Capital Fiction, Holiday’s debut album, which was a top 3 hit in Australia earlier this year.

Following his disappointing North American run, Holiday can relax back home with a run of shows across Australia, starting with a performance in Manly this Thursday (May 14th) and Peking Duk’s biggest headline show at Hordern Pavilion on Friday. Check out his upcoming tour dates here.

Hyde will then turn his attention away from his Holiday project to Peking Duk, with the duo set to finally release their highly anticipated debut album, Paradise.

“After 16 amazing years, Adam and I have made the difficult decision to end this chapter of our lives,” they recently shared in a statement. “We have cherished every moment of this journey with you. Every sweaty club show and every festival we’ve headlined has truly been a dream come true. But deep down we know it’s time for us to evolve. So we finally made a move we thought we’d never make. WE RECORDED AN ALBUM.”