Kelis, the genre-defying artist who brought us the unforgettable 2003 hit “Milkshake,” is on the brink of a major musical comeback — with an album she recorded on her farm.

As revealed in her chat with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, after a decade-long hiatus, she’s nearly finished her new album, a project that promises to be as eclectic and innovative as her 2010-released fifth album, Flash Tone.

The Harlem-born artist has spent the past decade widening her skill-set, not just as a musician but as a chef, farmer, and mother.

After training at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu, Kelis embraced the farm-to-table lifestyle, and her culinary journey has inspired the creation of arguably one of the most anticipated records in recent memory.

The majority of the album, which she said is “a good 75-80% there”, was recorded on her farm, an environment she describes as “just so comfortable” and one that made her “feel like herself.”

Sonically, Kelis offered a teaser for the record: “I would say it would be like if Wu-Tang and Sade had a baby. That’s kind of where we’re at.”

Kelis’ last album, Food, dropped in 2014, and this new release will mark her first major musical project in ten years.

Kelis is headed Down Under next week for BIGSOUND and Queensland Music Trails, a one-of-a-kind road-trip-meets-music-festival project funded by the QLD State Government.

BIGSOUND delegates can catch her keynote speech on Thursday September 5th, and fans can catch her live at Sweet Relief! Festival on Saturday, September 7th.