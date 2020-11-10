Kelly Clarkson has proved exactly why she is one of American Idol‘s most successful exports with her blazing cover of Aerosmith’s ‘Dream On’.

Performing during the ‘Kellyoke‘ segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson shared her spin on one of the band’s biggest hits.

Although almost 20 years may have passed since Clarkson first hit the scene, it’s safe to say her vocals are still strong enough to give Steven Tyler a run for his money.

While the track’s famous falsetto bridge could prove too difficult for even the most seasoned of singers, Clarkson appeared to hit each high note with ease.

It’s not the first time Clarkson has added her touch to a famous song, having released a cover of ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ with John Legend last year.

As reported by NME, Clarkson and Legend revised the lyrics of the Christmas classic in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

The altered lyrics didn’t exactly go down well with Deena Martin, whose father Dean had his own rendition of the track.

Revealing that the changes “absolutely” offended her, Martin also said her father would find them “absurd” if he were still alive.

“I think what [John Legend’s] done is he’s stealing the thunder from Frank Loesser’s song and my dad,” she said at the time.

“He should write his own song if he doesn’t like this one, but don’t change the lyrics. It’s a classic, perfect song.”

In other news, Clarkson is currently in the midst of a legal battle with her former management company, which happens to be owned by her estranged husband’s father.

According to Yahoo! News, Clarkson is countersuing Narvel Blackstock’s Starstruck Management Group, who allege that she owes them $1.4 million USD in unpaid commissions.

Clarkson has vehemently denied the claims.

Check out Kelly Clarkson performing ‘Dream On’: