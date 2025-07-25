Kelly Osbourne has broken her silence following the passing of her father, the legendary rock icon Ozzy Osbourne.

Her heartfelt statement, shared on social media, expressed profound sorrow and loss. “I feel unhappy,” she wrote, “I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had.” This poignant message marks her first public comment since the Osbourne family issued a joint statement about Ozzy’s death.

The family statement conveyed their deep sadness, noting that Ozzy died surrounded by his loved ones. The cause of death was not disclosed, but Ozzy had been dealing with several health challenges in recent years, including Parkinson’s disease and injuries from a fall in 2019. Just days before his passing, Kelly had addressed AI-generated videos falsely suggesting Ozzy knew he was dying, clarifying that while he had health issues, he was not on the brink of death (as per Rolling Stone).

Ozzy’s death has prompted a wave of tributes from across the music world. Esteemed artists such as Slash, Elton John, and Madonna, along with younger performers like Yungblud and Post Malone, have shared their respects. Elton John, in particular, shared a touching Instagram post with a photo of himself and Ozzy, describing him as “a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods — a true legend.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s influence on the music industry is undeniable. As the frontman of Black Sabbath and a successful solo artist, his contributions have shaped the landscape of rock music for generations. His unique style and persona made him a beloved figure in the genre, earning him legions of fans worldwide. His passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy will undoubtedly endure through his music and the countless artists he inspired.

In the wake of this loss, the Osbourne family has requested privacy as they navigate this difficult time. The outpouring of love and respect from fans and fellow musicians alike serves as a testament to Ozzy’s enduring impact on the world of music.