Kelly Osbourne, the daughter of rocker Ozzy and wife Sharon Osbourne, has reportedly checked into rehab after admitting she had relapsed after four years of sobriety during the COVID pandemic.

The 36-year-old, who has been open about her struggles with alcohol since the age of 13, is reportedly receiving treatment in a facility in Austin, Texas, with RadarOnline saying that she’s planning to quit Hollywood once she completes rehab.

The ‘Shut Up’ hitmaker had recently confessed to having had a “nervous breakdown” amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kelly shared: “I don’t know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown. I made it all the way through, everything was great, and my life was perfect.

“I’m that girl that when everything is going great, I need to [mess] it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life.”

Kelly’s decision to enter rehab comes following her admission that she had slipped up in her sobriety a few months ago during a confessional on her Instagram Stories.

At the time she wrote: “This is a little hard for me to talk about but I’ve always promised you I will be honest with you about where I’m at and what’s going on on my road to recovery.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I relapsed, not proud of it but I’m back on track and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what’s going on and what happened.”

Kelly continued, “I just want to let you know that I’m sober today and I’m going to be sober tomorrow.

“But I’ve truly learned that it is just one day at a time and I wanted to tell you guys the truth cause I never ever want to lie to you.

“Thank you so much for your support and love and you’ll be hearing from me soon.”

Check out Kelly Osbourne on Red Table Talk: