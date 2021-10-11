Ozzy Osbourne has sung the praises of Satan for keeping him safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 72-year-old rocker has, by some miracle, avoided contracting COVID-19, despite members of his immediate family catching the virus.

“My wife had the virus, my daughter had the virus and I never got it,” Osbourne told Metal Hammer. “Being a devil worshipper does have its good points.”

Osbourne’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, tested positive for COVID back in December. As did his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, who was one of the early proponents for practicing COVID-19 safety measures, launching the social media campaign #StayHomeforOzzy in March last year.

While The Prince of Darkness may have sidestepped this particular ailment, Ozzy has been through hell and back with a myriad of other health issues.

In 2018, Osbourne was forced to cancel shows after he contracted what turned out to be a potentially-deadly staph infection. Sadly, the bad news kept on coming, with the rocker contracting the flu, and then pneumonia, and eventually being forced to not only cancel his Australian appearances, but also the entirety of his 2019 tour following a fall. In January last year, Ozzy revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Despite the smorgasbord of maladies, Ozzy Osbourne has continued to chip away at new music, enlisting a lineup of guests to feature on the follow-up to his 2020 album, Ordinary Man, which was his first solo LP in 10 years. Information about the new release is scarce, but it will reportedly feature contributions from the likes of Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and longtime collaborator Zakk Wylde.

“It’s going to be similar in tone to Ordinary Man,” Ozzy says of the new release. “But I can’t describe it completely. I’ve not heard it for a while because it keeps going over to the next person to add their parts — we’re fucking around with it all the time.”