The past week or so has been all about the album battle-off between Kanye West with Donda and Drake with Certified Lover Boy. But, it seems that despite being Kanye’s ex sister-in-law and the aunty of his kids, Kendall Jenner isn’t phased about promoting his arch nemesis’s new album on IG.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of Kendall’s post, let’s unpack the feud between Drake and Ye.

The two rappers have been battling for quite some time, but we’ll quickly catch you up to speed with the most recent developments.

First, shots were fired when Drake collaborated with Trippie Redd and released a diss track titled ‘Betrayal’ which was seemingly aimed at West.

“All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know // Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go // Ye ain’t changin’ s*** for me, it’s set in stone,” Drake raps on the song. The verse mentions Ye’s name specifically – as well as his age (44).

From here, Kanye clapped back on the same day with a savage screenshot of a group chat in which he seemed to threaten Drake.

Kanye posted a picture of a clown in the group chat (which included Pusha T and, presumably, Drake) and wrote, “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd ass jock n***** like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

The feud was further escalated when ‘Ye leaked Drizzy’s Toronto home address in an Instagram post.

Kanye West leaks Drake’s home address on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/1Of0XikDCb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2021

Drake responded by posting an IG story of himself laughing. Complex then reported that Drake fans vandalised Kanye’s childhood home in Chicago on Saturday, August 28th.

After this, Donda was dropped on August 29th, a move that Kanye claimed Universal did without his permission. Donda went on to smash a tonne of music records and was generally well-received.

In what appears as very convenient timing, after months of empty promises, Drake f-i-n-a-l-l-y released Certified Lover Boy a matter of days later, on September 3rd.

If you’re exhausted, then you’re not alone. But, let’s get to the juicy part where Kendall Jenner blatantly chose to support Drake and promoted CLB to her healthy 187 million following.

Despite being – quite literally – family with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian-West’s little sister didn’t hold back from praising Ye’s arch-nemesis on Insta. Shortly after Certified Lover Boy’s release, Jenner posted a pic of her listening to ‘TSU’ by Drake in what looks to be her ridiculously expensive car.

It’s important to remember that despite the fact that Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West separated earlier this year, KKW has gone out of her way to support Donda. She even appeared on stage in a wedding dress at a Donda event recently.

Welp, that’s that folks. K-Jen seems to have picked sides and we can’t imagine big sis will be too happy about it (or Ye, for that matter).

