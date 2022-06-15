Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar’s Goosebumps has just sold over 10 million units, making it their first diamond single as artists.
Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar's Goosebumps has surpassed the 10 million units sold mark, making it both of the artists' first diamond-certified single. Kendrick Lamar's highest-selling solo single is 'Humble' from his Damn album, which sold 3.02M units.
"..@trvisXX and @kendricklamar's "goosebumps" has now sold over 10 million units in the US."
.@trvisXX and @kendricklamar's "goosebumps" has now sold over 10 million units in the US.
Kendrick Lamar's chapter with TDE continues to shut as the label takes Kendrick off the artist section on their website. Kendrick was with the label for 17 years and produced five studio albums under their umbrella. While with TDE, Kendrick also put out a compilation album (Untitled Unmastered), a soundtrack album (Black Panther: The Album), four mixtapes (Training Day, No Sleep 'Til NYC, C4, and Overly Dedicated), an EP (Kendrick Lamar EP), and a host of singles.
“End Of An Era
Kendrick Lamar isn't listed on TDE's official website's artists section anymore.
End Of An Era
Kendrick Lamar isn’t listed on TDE’s official website’s artists section anymore. pic.twitter.com/kvEnJEAbIz
Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers tour dates
These five dates will be the final five shows of his tour.
Australia and New Zealand tour dates
12-01 Perth, Australia – RAC Arena
12-04 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
12-08 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
12-12 Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Center
12-16 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
All other tour dates
07-19 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
07-21 Austin, TX – Moody Center
07-22 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
07-23 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
07-24 Miami, FL – Rolling Loud
07-27 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
07-29 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
07-30 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
07-31 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
08-02 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
08-04 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
08-05 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
08-06 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
08-07 Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
08-09 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
08-10 Boston, MA – TD Garden
08-12 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
08-13 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
08-14 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
08-16 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
08-18 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
08-19 Chicago, IL – United Center
08-20 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
08-21 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
08-23 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
08-24 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
08-26 Portland, OR – Moda Center
08-27 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
08-28 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
08-30 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
08-31 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
09-01 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
09-06 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
09-07 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
09-09 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
09-10 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
09-14 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
09-15 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
10-07 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
10-10 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
10-11 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
10-13 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
10-15 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
10-17 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
10-19 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
10-21 Paris, France – Accor Arena
10-24 Stuttgart, Germany – Scheleyerhalle
10-25 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
10-26 Lausanne, Switzerland – Vaudoise Aréna
10-28 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
10-30 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
10-31 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
11-02 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
11-03 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena
11-04 Newcastle upon Tyne, England – Utilita Arena
11-05 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena
11-07 London, England – The O2
11-08 London, England – The O2
11-13 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
11-16 Manchester, England – AO Arena