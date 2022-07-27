Kendrick Lamar has responded to the footage of the fan who was spotted crying during one of his shows.

Earlier this week, footage went viral of a security guard wiping away tears from his face while Kendrick performed ‘Love’, a track from his 2017 masterpiece DAMN.

At the end of the clip, the guard could be seen gathering himself and performing the line “I’m like an exit away” while moving his head to the beat. It was all rather wholesome.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

In an interview with reporter Jazlyn Guerra, Kendrick referenced the viral clip during a conversation about impacting people with his music.

“It’s really just about the feeling of it, at the end of the day. Past all the politics. Past all the numbers. It’s what music makes you feel,” Kendrick said, before specifically mentioning the overwhelmed security guard. “So, to see that… shout out to him by the way, ’cause I seen bro, and I was like, I wonder what he going through?”

The rapper continued: “But at the end of the day, that’s how you want everybody to receive your music. And make them feel good, make them feel like it’s a moment they attached to. It can live forever.”

Kendrick is currently on a mammoth world tour in celebration of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Due to overwhelming demand, he recently added second shows in Melbourne and Sydney to his upcoming Australian leg of the tour.

Kendrick will now play consecutive nights at Rod Laver Arena and Qudos Bank Arena, bringing his total amount of shows in the country to six. The December tour will be his first time in the country since 2018. After visiting Australia, Kendrick will head to New Zealand for a show in Auckland, closing out his global tour.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.