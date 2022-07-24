One security guard was so moved by Kendrick Lamar on his current tour that he was brought to tears watching the rapper perform.

In a video that’s gone viral on social media (see below), the security guard can be seen wiping away tears from his face while Kendrick performs ‘Love’, a rack from his 2017 masterpiece DAMN..

At the end of the clip, the guard gathers himself and raps the line “I’m like an exit away” while moving his dead to the beat. It’s all rather wholesome.

A lot of footage from Kendrick shows have been going viral lately. The internet couldn’t get enough of a clip of Tyler, the Creator‘s ecstatic reaction to hearing Kendrick perform ‘Mr. Morale’ at a festival.

Kendrick also wowed the crowd at Glastonbury last month, putting on one of the best sets of the festival. He explained onstage what he was aiming to achieve with his latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

“So many faces, y’all blessed me to be upon this stage,” he said. “And you know we blessed to make sure we give y’all some sh*t you feel, and that’s the real reason why I wrote Mr. Morale, because everybody’s going through something… No matter what you’re going through, imperfection is beautiful.”

Kendrick is currently on a mammoth world tour in celebration of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Due to overwhelming demand, he recently added second shows in Melbourne and Sydney to his upcoming Australian leg of the tour.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Kendrick will now play consecutive nights at Rod Laver Arena and Qudos Bank Arena, bringing his total amount of shows in the country to six. The December tour will be his first time in the country since 2018. After visiting Australia, Kendrick will head to New Zealand for a show in Auckland, closing out his global tour.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.