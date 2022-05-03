Kendrick Lamar has just revealed that his upcoming project, ‘Mr. Moral and The Big Steppers’ may be a double album.

A new file has just been posted to Kendrick Lamar’s website that is teasing his upcoming project Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers will be a double feature album, as K-Dot is holding two discs in his hand.

When looking into the information of the image, the image is titled, “Master,” which is likely an indication that this is the master copy of his upcoming album, meaning all other copies will derive from the discs he holds in the picture.

The newest folder is accompanied by two other folders, each of which holds only a morsel of information. The second most recent folder, which went viral upon its release, holds the date and title for his upcoming project.

“pgLang

The Language Enterprises

From the desk of oklama, For immediate release.

Los Angeles, CA. (April 18, 2022) – The following statement was released today by oklama, through his company pgLang at 11:00am PT in Los Angeles, CA:

Album: “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” Release date: 5/13/2022

All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only.

Appreciate Your Patience”

The third folder, located on Kenny’s website, which feels like a speakeasy located on the internet, contains the ponderings of Kendrick Lamar. He writes about the rhythm of his life and how his days, weeks, and months have been playing out in a way that feels both peaceful and solemn.

“I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence.

I go months without a phone.

Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family.

While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next.

As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.

There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown.

Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all.

See you soon enough.

-oklama”

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is set to release on May 13th, 2022.