A video has been released online that allegedly shows Britney Spears fighting with her two sons, Sean and Jayden at a family home. It was posted by an account that claims to be Kevin Federline.

Instagram handle ‘federline4real‘ shared the damning video with the caption, “I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this. #NeverFearTruth”.

In the video, a voice that sounds like Britney Spears’ can be heard fighting with two boys about putting lotion on their faces and about Sean and Jayden removing their shoes in public.

“Mum, we’re trying to go to bed,” a child’s voice says.

“This is my house, if I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse. ‘Oh it’s fine, it’s fine’. No, it’s not fine. You all better start respecting me, are we clear?” The voice can be heard saying.

View this post on Instagram Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN A post shared by Kevin Federline (@federline4real)

Britney then allegedly puts a person named Robin on blast, which appears to be a reference to her former business manager, Robin Greenhill.

“Even Robins a fucking kid, she goes, ‘what have you been doing to your kids?’ You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth. I am a woman, be nice to me. Do you understand?”

In the next slide, another alleged video of Britney and her kids shows the former swearing at the children.

“Have you lost your fucking mind? I do care but I’m shocked as fuck with you and I dont know what to do and I’m scared of you because you’re weird because you’re going through puberty and I dont know what to say, but I do care more than you know.”

The post is the latest in development in a messy feud between Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline over their two children. The latter recently conducted an interview with Daily Mail during which he said their sons opted to not see their mother, and suggested that the reason was due to her revealing social media posts.

Britney responded on social media in a lengthy post. “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” she wrote. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone… It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram… it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.