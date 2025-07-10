Kevin Jonas has revealed that the Jonas Brothers reunion came at a critical time in his financial life, admitting he had lost “most” of his money following the band’s 2013 split.

The eldest Jonas brother made the surprising revelation during a recent appearance on Lewis Howes’ podcast The School of Greatness, where he opened up about the financial struggles that followed the group’s initial breakup.

“I invested in a bunch of property and doing other things and I was building at the time. Sadly, it wasn’t the right partnership, if you know what I’m saying,” Jonas explained on the podcast.

While he wasn’t completely penniless, Kevin admitted his finances had been severely depleted, leaving him with only “the one 10 percent left” of his previous wealth. The financial downturn marked a dramatic shift from his earlier success with the band.

“I’ve seen the beginning of the success to financial success — not knowing what money really was and understanding it — to not having [it], to losing almost all of it,” he reflected.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the Jonas Brothers remained apart for five years before reuniting with their 2019 comeback album Happiness Begins. Since then, they’ve maintained a consistent touring schedule and are currently on the road for their 20th anniversary tour, celebrating both the highs and lows of their career journey.

Kevin expressed his gratitude for the band’s second chance, saying, “Thankfully for life in general, like we had a second shot and bite at the apple with the band coming back together. It was kind of fortuitous in a way.”

Earlier this year, the trio briefly alarmed fans with a cryptic letter that initially read like a breakup announcement. “To Our Incredible Fans,” the message began. “As a family, we have been reflecting a lot lately… It’s been 20 years since we started this journey together.”

The letter ultimately revealed they were simply teasing plans for 2025, concluding with, “Here’s to the next 20 years, and here’s to doing it together. The best is yet to come.”