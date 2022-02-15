Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has recently teased the group’s next album may be coming sooner than fans think.

In a recent interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Kevin Parker sat down to talk about his previous work, fatherhood, and details on Tame Impala’s next album as well as the future of the group.

“I’m always making music, that’s kind of all I know how to do,” Parker said with a laugh. “Me, day to day, doing what I do, I’m just here in the studio by myself. There could be an apocalypse going on outside, and it probably wouldn’t affect it.”

Parker continues, talking about his latest album The Slow Rush.

“Obviously, while I was writing it, I was just singing about my own life and experiences … but suddenly people were asking, ‘Where will we be in a year?’ and by ‘we’ they were talking about the whole world,” Parker recalls.

“In a way, it was a magical thing because, as a society, we don’t usually say ‘we’ to refer to literally everyone in the world. It was a strange coincidence, and it felt very strange, that these lyrics I was singing could suddenly be thought of in that way.”

The Tame Impala member talks about the upsides of releasing the deluxe version of The Slow Rush and the creative breathing room he was allowed with it.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“When you release an album, you’re very frantic, just trying to get everything ready in time. You’re up against the clock with everything – from a creative side, a production side, a record label side, all that stuff. It’s like you set a date and then it’s just ‘Shiiiiiiiiit!’,” he says. “The deluxe thing is nice ’cause you get to indulge a bit.”

Tame Impala’s next album

After the five-year wait that separated Currents and The Slow Rush, he’s also adamant he’ll have “another Tame Impala album done sooner than what has been the pattern for me.”

“Tame Impala is always in my mind, always there, so I wanna do one soon,” he says of The Slow Rush’s successor. “Obviously now, I’ve got more dimensions to me making music than I ever have, between producing and songwriting and everything, but Tame Impala will always be something more special to me than anything else and the thing I put the most love into.”

“[Part of the fun of making music now is] working out what Tame Impala is and isn’t”, says Parker.

“That’s another one of the conversations constantly going in my head,” he says. “Because Tame Impala is something that I always want to keep evolving, I don’t have a hard border around what Tame Impala is, which is also what makes it interesting.”