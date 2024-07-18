Tenacious D, or more particularly the band’s Kyle Gass, just can’t catch a break this week. Former Aussie Prime Minister Kevin Rudd is the latest person to wade into the controversy surrounding Gass’s comment about Donald Trump during Tenacious D’s Sydney concert last weekend. As per news.com.au, Rudd, who now acts as the Australian ambassador to the US, offered his view on the incident while at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “It makes me feel sick someone would joke about violence. Physically ill,” Rudd blasted. “People might think it’s a bit of ‘funny haha’ at a concert to run off at the mouth off about this stuff… It’s not.” Calling Trump a “prospective President of the United States,” Rudd added, ““It’s about threats to physical life… It’s about the murder of innocent civilians and two people being seriously wounded. These people need to grow up and find a decent job.”

Gass’s miserable week began onstage at Sydney’s ICC Theatre on July 14th.

When his bandmate Jack Black brought a birthday cake onstage for Gass, who was celebrating his 64th birthday, and asked him to make a wish, Gass responded, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” referring to the assassination attempt on the former US President at a rally last weekend.

That led to Black announcing that Tenacious D had cancelled all of their remaining tour dates, and further hinted at a hiatus for the band.

Michael Greene of Greene Talent then informed Rolling Stone in an email that he would no longer represent Gass. “We have parted ways after what happened in Sydney,” Greene wrote. “Thank you.”

Gass has issued an apology for his Trump comment, calling it “highly inappropriate, dangerous, and a terrible mistake.”

“I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone,” he shared in his own statement. “What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologise to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

Rudd isn’t the only person to criticise Gass’s comment.

Senator Ralph Babet, leader of the United Australia Party, took to social media to demand that Tenacious D be deported for Gass’s joke. In a statement, Babet claimed Glass’ comments were in fact not a joke, and he called on Australia’s immigration minister Andrew Giles to “revoke their visas.”

Even Kyle Sandilands was shocked by the comment, with Tenacious D being banned from The Kyle and Jackie O Show for life.