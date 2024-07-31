Khruangbin are coming to Australia for a massive tour next year.

The psych-funk trio will make the journey from the US for shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney in February and March of next year (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 7th at 9am AEST The Frontier, Penny Drop, and Khru Club members pre-sales begin on Monday, August 5th at 9am AEST.

Khruangbin will be joined at all shows by special guests Hermanos Gutiérrez. The acclaimed two-piece will be making their Australian debut on the upcoming tour, armed with songs from their new album, Sonido Cósmico.

The three shows are ones not to be missed, with Khruangbin widely hailed as one of the world’s best live acts. “They can play their asses off,” SPIN hailed, while The Age called the band “electrifying, soulful performers.”

Khruangbin are touring in support of their first album in four years, A LA SALA. Released in April, the band’s fourth album was a top 40 hit in the US, UK, New Zealand, and Australia.

This domestic, stripped-down edition of Khruangbin has all the comforts of home, wherever in the world that may be,” Pitchfork wrote in a 7.1 review of A LA SALA.