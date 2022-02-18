Kid Cudi just dropped new merch on Twitter- sharing the link to his website- and fans are clowning him over the price.

The new merch drop from Kid Cudi has just been released on the artist’s Twitter with a link to his site. The Tweet had an image of his t-shirt with the graphic “members of the rage” on it, which is inconveniently priced at $400 USD. Cudi’s fans were quick to take to Twitter on the matter stating the price is too damn high for many of his fans.

Here are some of the funniest and most poignant reactions to the merch drop.

This person compares Cudi’s graphic design on the t-shirt to a CoD Black Ops emblem creator but this time it costs the price of the entire console.

@tarrasq_e wants to throw spaghetti sauce at extremely high velocities at anyone caught wearing this. This has the possibility of making the shirt a reddish tye dye color that could up its market price.

This Twitter user brought out the classic Randy Jackson meme to show their disbelief.

This is just a factual statement that we included here.

@lindenl25 posted even brought out a Kid Cudi reaction to the shirt prices.

Billy G made a fair point that the average Kid Cudi fan most likely can’t afford this.

Squidward, as depicted in this meme, is just as likely to buy one of these t-shirts as we are.

@seth_mescudi seems to be a dedicated Kid Cudi fan account and even they are calling the artist out for being out of touch.

Another Tweet from someone saying the price is just plainly too high for any average person to buy.

@DNetxy wants extra utility out of the t-shirt to justify the high price.

This person is just angry and I’m here for it. Kinda funny tbh.

Get unlimited access to the coverage that shapes our culture.
to Rolling Stone magazine
to Rolling Stone magazine