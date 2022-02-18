Kid Cudi just dropped new merch on Twitter- sharing the link to his website- and fans are clowning him over the price.

The new merch drop from Kid Cudi has just been released on the artist’s Twitter with a link to his site. The Tweet had an image of his t-shirt with the graphic “members of the rage” on it, which is inconveniently priced at $400 USD. Cudi’s fans were quick to take to Twitter on the matter stating the price is too damn high for many of his fans.

Here are some of the funniest and most poignant reactions to the merch drop.

First drop 9AM PST 😈 Only on https://t.co/PiY4dwEEy3 pic.twitter.com/7zg2xl675S — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) February 18, 2022

This person compares Cudi’s graphic design on the t-shirt to a CoD Black Ops emblem creator but this time it costs the price of the entire console.

kid cudi is charging 400 dollars for a t shirt that looks like it was designed in a cod black cops emblem creator pic.twitter.com/qI2BivqnWA — cal ☆ (@calcinema) February 18, 2022

@tarrasq_e wants to throw spaghetti sauce at extremely high velocities at anyone caught wearing this. This has the possibility of making the shirt a reddish tye dye color that could up its market price.

if i see you walking around in a $400 kid cudi t shirt i am beaning you with full jar of Ragu pasta sauce at 70mph https://t.co/5weBGtlMfC — lucas (@tarrasq__e) February 18, 2022

This Twitter user brought out the classic Randy Jackson meme to show their disbelief.

Am I tripping or is there a 3 in front of that 95? Lmao. pic.twitter.com/XLHyJQiHMc — The Cudi Zone (@CudiZoners) February 18, 2022

This is just a factual statement that we included here.

kid cudi charging $400 for a t shirt should be illegal — steez 🌿 (@steeztalkscrap) February 18, 2022

@lindenl25 posted even brought out a Kid Cudi reaction to the shirt prices.

this was me checking the prices holy. i checked it 2 times to make sure i wasnt trippin 😂 pic.twitter.com/MyHgwYtiSV — linden 🌧 (23-36) (@lindenl25) February 18, 2022

Billy G made a fair point that the average Kid Cudi fan most likely can’t afford this.

Hahahahaha $395 so I can buy a Kid Cudi shirt and be a member of the rage. Celebrities are so far out of touch 😂 Don’t even come at me w a “quality” take, it’s 100% cotton. Rant over. pic.twitter.com/zZOROhOM8b — Billy G (@bigpizzaguy) February 18, 2022

Squidward, as depicted in this meme, is just as likely to buy one of these t-shirts as we are.

@seth_mescudi seems to be a dedicated Kid Cudi fan account and even they are calling the artist out for being out of touch.

Damn man i cant do more than 100 for no damn t shirt im sorry, do celebs forget that we all are paycheck to paycheck living? — Seth_Reborn is waiting for ENTERGALACTIC (@seth_mescudi) February 18, 2022

Another Tweet from someone saying the price is just plainly too high for any average person to buy.

Love you cudi but I was thinking the shirts would be like 60-80 😭 most of us can’t spare that kinda money or cannot justify that pricetag for a single tee homie I’m sorry pic.twitter.com/RyvGZTrWQa — weee (@vanillablueski) February 18, 2022

@DNetxy wants extra utility out of the t-shirt to justify the high price.

$395 for a t shirt. This shit better wear me @KidCudi — Yuni⚯͛🔮 (@DNetxy) February 18, 2022

This person is just angry and I’m here for it. Kinda funny tbh.