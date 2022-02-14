A member of the paparazzi got in Kid Cudi’s face with questions about Kanye as he was leaving Sofi Stadium and Cudi wanted space.

A new video from @TheShadeRoom was posted on Twitter today of a member of the paparazzi getting into Kid Cudi’s personal space as he was leaving Sofi Stadium after the Cincinnati Bengal’s 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. While Kid Cudi remained composed despite the paparazzi member’s repeated attempts at putting the camera in his face, the artist’s frustrations boiled over when asked if he had ‘any words for Kanye.’

Kid Cudi clenched his teeth and quickly dived behind his security guard before getting in the pap’s face and repeatedly telling them “just go.” Cudi’s security was quick to separate the two before any further escalation could occur as the Cleveland artist walked away with a disgruntled look on his face.

Exclusive! Kid Cudi seemingly wanted all the shmoke from paparazzi after he was asked if he had "any words for Kanye" as he left the Sofi Stadium following the #SuperBowl. Cudi was not having it and lunged towards the pap telling him to "just go" several times.

The frustration from Kid Cudi is understandable, as the artist has been under scrutiny from former collaborator Kanye West for being friends with Pete Davidson and defending Billie Eilish. West has been full of unreasonable demands for many of his friends lately, as he said Cudi will no longer be on Donda 2 due to his friendship and support of Davidson and Billie Eilish. Kid Cudi had a quick and no non-sense answer to Kanye after West began demanding action from Cudi seemingly unprovoked.

We talked weeks ago about this. You're whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain't no friend. BYE — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) February 12, 2022

On top of Cudi’s response on Twitter, the artist also responded underneath West’s Instagram post that was passive aggressively calling out Pete Davidson in “the language of Billie,” with, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on your album you fuckin dinosaur.”

The two have a long and storied relationship of collaborations on musical projects despite their disagreement on politics and Kanye’s generally bristly attitude towards the ones closest to him.

The pairs most recent collaboration in music ‘Moon,’ from Donda, can be listened to on all platforms.