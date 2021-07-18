Kid Cudi had the perfect response to so-called ‘fans’ criticising his painted nails, telling them succinctly to “fuck way off”.

As per Complex, the rapper headed to Twitter to announce that he had disabled comments on his most recent Instagram post. The post in question saw Cudi wearing a Star Wars helmet and making the peace sign with his hand. Yet even a picture as innocuous as that got some riled up – a large number of his followers took to the comments section to express their anger at Cudi having painted fingernails in the picture.

It led him to tweet “Turned my comments off on instagram. Seems people really have a problem w me painting my nails.” Cudi had initially blocked the objectors but the negativity soon became too much and he figured it would be easier to just disable the comments. He continued: “I really need u to understand, if u don’t like me doin this or anything I do, please dont buy my albums, dont come to my shows. Fuck way off.”

This sadly isn’t the first time the star has received ire for his gender non-conforming fashion. After wearing a floral dress in tribute to Kurt Cobain during a Saturday Night Live performance earlier this year, some viewers weren’t too happy at what they saw.

Cudi, to his credit, was similarly undeterred after that incident too. “I’ve never been someone who’s like thinking about the backlash. I don’t give a fuck about what anyone thinks,” he said while appearing on The Shop: Uninterrupted. “You can’t when you’re doing this shit. I knew it would piss some people off, but I love that. Because hip-hop is so weird about shit.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

I’ve already seen people making YouTube videos where they’re just strictly talking about me and this dress. Like grown men angry, grown Black men angry. ‘He’s doing something against men and masculinity, it’s a big thing going on…’ And I just be like, yo, this is so funny, this is crazy that I’ve stirred it up like this…”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘Sad People’ (Live on SNL) by Kid Cudi: