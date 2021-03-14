Kid Cudi has recently taken to Twitter to express the fact that he is not a fan of the recent TikTok trend, which has used one of his most important pieces of music – to the artist and his fandom.

Some artists may be down to have their work re-worked, edited, interpreted and so on, but that naturally doesn’t mean everyone’s cool with it. And right now, the ‘Day N’ Nite’ rapper is a whole lot of unimpressed, being one of the many centres of attention over on the TikTok app.

And all you need to do is check out the videos in the “Now look at this…” category to see that a TikTok version of ‘Day N’ Nite’ has gone viral. According to Hypebeast the TikTok-edited version of the song is now a soundtrack to over 300,000 videos on the platform.

The trend sees the lyrics of the song, “Now look at this,” before the song continues on completely instrumentally, with TikTokers using the audio to do a bunch of different things… as per the usual.

Kid Cudi took to Twitter to say, “I dont fuck w what they did to my song on tik tok takin out the lyrics. We live in a strange time. Im not flattered.”

Cudi certainly isn’t the first artist to be toyed around with for TikTok and he certainly won’t be the last.

In a response to a tweet which read, “Cudi is goated, but it just ain’t that deep really,” Cudi replied, “I dont think im makin it “deep” by tweetin how I feel. Now if I was ranting thats another thing. Nothing wrong w me stating I dont approve, plus if u are such a fan, u know my lyrics are most important to me. Im passionate about my shit so idc who has a problem w that.”

Is Cudi taking this way too personally? Or is he just being protective over his art?

