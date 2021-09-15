It sounds like a Kid Cudi and Lil Nas X collab could hopefully well and truly be on the cards.

Kid Cudi recently made the cut of Time‘s 100 Most Influential People in 2021 list.

The ‘Pursuit Of Happiness’ singer took the time to speak his thoughts on one of the industry’s biggest rappers of the moment, Lil Nas X.

As reported by Billboard Cudi said, “When I saw the tweet about Nas’ album Montero not featuring Black male artists, and he replied that ‘maybe a lot of them just don’t wanna work with me,’ that made me sad.”

“There’s a homophobic cloud over hip-hop, and he’s going to break that s— down,” he went on.

“We have to stand with him. I’m going to do whatever I have to do to let him know — you have my support. When we do our song together, however trippy the video is, let’s get sexy with it.”

Cudi also spoke of how he realised that they both share a lot of similar thematic focuses, particularly from earlier on in his career.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Lil Nas X is a new twist on some of the themes I was riding on when I first started out: being true to yourself and not giving a f— what anyone says.”

He continued, “What he’s doing is what we need right now. To have a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing, crushing records — that is huge for us and for Black excellence. The way he’s unafraid to make people uncomfortable is so rock ’n’ roll. He’s a true rock star.”

Lil Nas X recently shut down Twitter backlash after his Montero album was released, with many criticising the rapper for not having any Black feature artists.

Cudi through himself in the mix and replied, “N—a I’ll work w u and frolic in rose gardens w u and singin about my pain.”