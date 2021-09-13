Lil Nas X really knows how to put on a show doesn’t he? The rapper blew the VMAs audience away with performances of ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ and ‘Industry Baby’ before capping his night off by winning Video of the Year for the former song.

Sporting a pink drum major uniform and escorted by a full marching band, Lil Nas X clearly came to play at this year’s VMAs. Within minutes, his jacket and pants were promptly whisked off, giving him the freedom to properly get down with his fellow dancing inmates in ‘Montero Prison’ (there was no luckily no wardrobe malfunction like the one that befell the star on the SNL stage in May).

Jack Harlow joined him onstage for a bit, the only person dressed in black, before ‘Industry Baby’ briefly segued into ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ for a quick mash-up. By the end, there was barely anyone with clothes left onstage.

The crowd responded in kind to the performance, including a bewildered and enraptured Billie Eilish. Lil Nas’s night then got better as he triumphed in the Video of the Year category for that controversial-but-classic ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ video that got everyone aflutter earlier this year. It saw off strong competition too, including Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s thrilling ‘WAP’ video, Doja Cat and SZA’s ‘Kiss Me More’, and Ed Sheeran’s recent video for ‘Bad Habits’.

And with his much-anticipated debut album, Montero, due for release this week on Friday, September 17th, his good week is only set to continue. Remember when people thought ‘Old Town Road’ would be a one-hit wonder?

Check out ‘Industry Baby’ and ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ (2021 VMAs) by Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow: