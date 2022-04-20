There’s no doubt things have been frosty between Kid Cudi and Kanye West for a while now, and now Cudi has confirmed where he and Ye stand – and it’s not good.

After fellow rapper Pusha T released the tracklisting for his album It’s Almost Dry on social media earlier this week, many noticed that it features a collaboration with Cudi and Kanye titled ‘Rock N Roll’.

Given the pair’s now hostile relationship, Cudi took to social media to explain that the song was made a year ago, prior to his fallout with the ‘City of Gods’ hitmaker while adding that the collaboration would be the last time he’ll ever work with Yeezy.

“Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got [with] Pusha,” Cudi wrote on his Twitter page. “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool [with] Kanye. I am not cool [with] that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha [because] that’s my guy. This is the last song you will hear me on [with] Kanye.”

In case you missed what kicked off the whole drama, it all began back in February when Kanye took to Instagram to announce that Kid Cudi would no longer be on Donda 2 “because he’s friends with you know who” – clearly referring to Kim Kardashian’s partner, Pete Davidson.

Confused by Ye’s sudden coldness, Cudi hit back at the rapper on both Twitter and Instagram.

“You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend.”

He also commented on Kanye’s Insta post, saying: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on your album you fuckin dinosaur”.

He added, “Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about your albums since I met you. (I will) pray (for you) brother.”

Well, at least we’ll always have Kids See Ghosts.

