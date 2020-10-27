Nearly 10 years to the day we got the previous Man On The Moon album from Kid Cudi, it seems like we’re getting a long-awaited follow up.

It goes without saying the the first two Man On The Moon albums are arguably Kid Cudi’s best works, and it seems like the rapper is keen to visit the astronomical body once again (metaphorically speaking).

Cudi got fans all hyped up for a potential third Man On The Moon installment after dropping a new teaser video on YouTube.

Titled ‘The Trilogy Continues‘, the video features a short montage of past Cudi eras before it transitions to a shot of the rapper stepping out of a car to look at the full moon.

This big tease is pretty perfect in terms of timing. Not only is it nearly 10 years to the day Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager was released, Cudi’s big tease came at almost the same time as NASA’s announcement that water was found on the moon.

NEWS: We confirmed water on the sunlit surface of the Moon for the 1st time using @SOFIAtelescope. We don’t know yet if we can use it as a resource, but learning about water on the Moon is key for our #Artemis exploration plans. Join the media telecon at https://t.co/vOGoSHt74c pic.twitter.com/7p2QopMhod — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) October 26, 2020

Hardcore Cudi fans probably expected something like this for quite a while though.

When Cudi released his Eminem collaboration, ‘The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady’, eagle-eared folks noted how the song seemingly referenced the continuation of the Man On The Moon series in the lyrics.

After the trailer’s release, Cudi took to Twitter to further hype up this hypothetical Man On The Moon 3 album.

U have no idea 😈 https://t.co/k6CJz5QAO8 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) October 26, 2020

Whenever this new Man On The Moon album comes out (if it comes out), it’ll mark Cudi’s first studio album since 2016’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin‘.

It’ll also cap off what’s been a pretty busy 2020 for Cudi as the rapper was involved in several collaborations, as well as other non-music projects such as HBO’s We Are Who We Are and Bill & Ted Face The Music.

Check out the trailer for Man On The Moon 3 by Kid Cudi: