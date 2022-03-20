Outspoken rocker Kid Rock wants Tucker Carlson and the rest of us to know that he’s “uncancelable”.

Kid Rock recently stopped by Fox News for an in-depth chat with the controversial host in which Carlson promised “nothing is off the table.”

The full interview is set to air on the channel on Monday, March 21st at 8pm ET (Tuesday, March 22nd at 11am AEDT), but one clip is already causing a stir online.

“Why haven’t you been cancelled?” Carlson asks the singer. “Like, people aren’t allowed to say what they think. You are.” After insisting that he’s “uncancelable”, Carlson asks him why. “‘Cause I don’t give a fu*k,” Kid Rock replies while laughing.

“I’m not in bed with any big corporate things,” he continues. “At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to: no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”

As well as advocating for his untouchability, Kid Rock is also currently promoting his new album, Bad Reputation, which releases digitally this week.

It features last year’s single ‘Don’t Tell Me How To Live’, where Kid Rock rants against “woke” culture and the media, claiming that “every opinion has a millennial offended.”

“What the f***’s up with all the backlash / You snowflakes here’s a news flash,” he raps in the track, before later comparing himself to David Lee Roth, Bruce Springsteen, and Brad Pitt.

Another track on his new album, ‘We The People’, features a chorus of “Let’s go, Brandon”, the conservative code term for “Fu*k Joe Biden, and also takes aim at the mainstream media and COVID-19 restrictions.

Kid Rock didn’t face cancellation last year when footage of him using homophobic slurs at a Tennessee bar emerged online.

“You fucking f—–s with your iPhones out! You can post this dick right here,” he said during his performance while grabbing his crotch and eyeballing the camera.

Instead of apologising for his comments, the controversial musician doubled down on the homophobic slur by using it again. In a tweet he wrote, “If Kid Rock using the word f****t offends you, good chance you are one.”