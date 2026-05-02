Kid Rock has kicked off his “Freedom 250” US tour by premiering a promo video featuring himself hitching a ride in a U.S. Army helicopter alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The video, which debuted at the tour’s first stop in Dallas, shows the US musician stepping out of a private jet before hopping into an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter for a lift to the show.

Watch below.

The move comes after an army flyby of his Tennessee property in March led to an investigation into the pilots from the 101st Airborne. That investigation was swiftly shut down when Hegseth personally stepped in to clear the pilots of any wrongdoing.

Just last week, Hegseth welcomed Rock for a visit to Fort Belvoir in Virginia, where he got another ride in an Apache.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Now we know what all that was for: a flashy, 115-second trailer for a concert tour.

A Pentagon spokesperson, Sean Parnell, recently confirmed the stunt in a statement to NPR, explaining that “Robert ‘Kid Rock’ Ritchie participated in multiple troop touches with service members and filmed videos for Memorial Day, America’s 250th birthday, and for his Freedom 250 tour”.