Taking on a Pantera cover is not for the faint of heart, but these kids have stepped up to the challenge, and the results are incredible.

A group of kids at the O’Keefe Music Foundation have taken on the heavy and crushing challenge of performing ‘Drag the Waters’, and let’s just say they absolutely nailed it.

The video begins with a young girl approaching the camera lens before she starts hitting the cowbell. Then the rest of the band break into the song, and their version is just as heavy as the original — even the screaming vocals are impressive.

The O’Keefe Music Foundation is a nonprofit charity organisation. Its main goal is to allow kids to record and perform music, learn about the ways of production and even press their own vinyl records with no cost to them. It sounds amazing because it is, and with over 900 students involved in the program, the music videos that they have produced so far have accumulated over 65 million views.

The O’Keefe Music Foundation has covered many metal artists, like Tool, Rammstein, Slayer, Slipknot, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden and more. You can check out the rest of their videos on their YouTube channel.

Watch the amazing cover of ‘Drag the Waters’ below.

In recent Pantera news, the band recently surpassed 1 Billion musical streams across a variety of platforms worldwide. You can read what we had to say below:

According to the group’s social media, Pantera has just eclipsed one billion musical streams across a variety of platforms. It looks like Pantera fans really are dedicated to streaming the band’s music.

In a thank you post made by the band, the streaming platforms thanked to help them reach the goal include the likes of Amazon, Apple, Google, Spotify and Deezer.

Pantera’s most streamed track on Spotify is ‘Walk,’ followed by the title track from ‘Cowboys From Hell,’ with both songs exceeding the 100 million streams mark.

