According to the group’s social media, Pantera has just eclipsed one billion musical streams across a variety of platforms. It looks like Pantera fans really are dedicated to streaming the band’s music.

In a thank you post made by the band, the streaming platforms thanked to help them reach the goal include the likes of Amazon, Apple, Google, Spotify and Deezer.

Pantera’s most streamed track on Spotify is ‘Walk,’ followed by the title track from ‘Cowboys From Hell,’ with both songs exceeding the 100 million streams mark.

You can take a look at the Facebook post below.

The group issued nine albums between 1983 and 2000, with the 2000s project Reinventing the Steel being their final record before they split in 2003. With the help from singer Philip Anselmo, the band made masterful evolutions to their sound as the ’90s began.

In the aftermath of drummer Vinnie Paul’s death in 2018, Anselmo began revisiting Pantera’s music with his band on tour. In addition, since the death of guitarist Dimebag Darrell, artists have annually gathered at the Dimebash concert event to help continue celebrating and spreading the band’s legacy.

Watch the video for ‘Walk’ by Pantera below.

In recent Pantera news, ex-Pantera sound engineer Aaron Barnes was arrested for the possession of child pornography and meth. You can read what we wrote on this breaking story below:

The former sound engineer, who worked on Pantera and Damageplan music, and who also goes by the nickname of “Wirez”, was last month arrested for both child pornography and well as the illegal possession of meth.

According to My Texas Daily, Barnes was arrested in Plano, Texas on Dec. 18th for the possession and promotion of child pornography, as well as the possession of eight grams of meth. The 60-year-old is currently at the Collin County Jail, being held on $25,000 in bonds.

