Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

When the word first got around that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were reportedly getting divorced, it was pretty hard to believe.

Could the modern day power couple that is Kimye really be splitting?

Well, the rumours are true. Kim Kardashian has officially filed for a divorce from Kanye West.

Talk of the power couple divorcing first came to light after Page Six reported that Kim had hired high-profile attorney, Laura Wasser to handle their divorce at the beginning of January.

Page Six also reported that in the weeks prior to the divorce speculation, Kim had also been seen without her wedding ring.

They both also reportedly didn’t spend the holiday season together, with Kanye staying at his Wyoming ranch and Kim heading to Los Angeles to celebrate with her family.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source revealed.

And now, as per TMZ, the pair will be splitting after seven years of marriage together.

TMZ has detailed the specifics of the divorce plans so far, those specifics including that both Kim and Kanye aren’t contesting a signed prenup and that they’re actually sorting out a property settlement agreement already.

Kim has also asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. According to sources close to the couple, TMZ also reports that both parents are committed to co-parenting.

So where does this separation leave each of them?

While Kim and Kanye both have stacks on each of their plates, we can only wonder what this new era will bring for each of them?

For Kim, she’s building undergarments brand, SKIMS as well as working on becoming a lawyer. Kanye continues to expand the Yeezy empire one sneaker drop at a time. Will we finally see the production of his modular domes?

We’ll just have to wait and see.