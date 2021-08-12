Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have called time their seven-year marriage, but that doesn’t mean the reality star has anything bad to say about her estranged husband.

In a candid interview on the podcast We Are Supported By, which is hosted by Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, Kim revealed the one lesson she learned from Kanye throughout her relationship with the Grammy winner.

“I used to care about the likability,” Kim began.

“I got to a point — and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn’t care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much in the best way, of, just being me and living in the moment …” Kardashian explained.

“As long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to do, like, you have one life and you’re living it for you. That taught me to just, I think, be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”

Kim went on to say that by the end of Keeping up with the Kardashians, she was no longer concerned about being the “bitch of the week,” and felt more confident in posting what she wanted on social media, despite knowing she would be the target of hate messages.

“I used to be such a people-pleaser, and then when I got to just learn to please myself, no matter what that meant to other people …” she continued.

“But just being myself first, I think was something that I learned over time, whether it’s being so close to someone that really felt that way so genuinely to their core, or whether it’s age, whether it’s being a mom, experiences, all probably all kind of wrapped into one.”

Kim and Kanye were married for six years before she filed for divorce in February. The former couple share four kids together: North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

