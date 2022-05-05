On a recent episode of her show, Kim Kardashian revealed that Kanye West walked out during her SNL monologue and stopped talking to her.

Kim made several remarks about Ye at the time, including this one, “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America,” she said onstage. “A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

“He walked out on ‘SNL’ like mid-monologue, so I haven’t talked to him since,” Kim told her sister Khloé Kardashian during a conversation they had taped in Oct. 2021 while shooting for their new show.

“He’s upset over the fact that I said the reason I divorced him — used the word ‘divorced’ — he wished I’d said the word ‘filed for divorce,’” Kim said in the scene. “And he’s upset that I also used the word ‘rapper.’ He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said rapper.’”

Kim said she was not particularly happy that Kanye walked out seeing as she had sat through speeches of his that made her feel uncomfortable.

“I’ve sat there through so many speeches that have not been the most comfortable for me. But that was my partner and I stood by him. I would never embarrass him and walk out and leave,” Kim said on the show. “He’s so used to getting exactly what he wants. I’ve never seen anything like it. Good for him, but hey, it’s not going to happen here.”