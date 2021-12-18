The Kim Kardashian vs Taylor Swift showdown (feat. Kanye West) was one of the most scathing pop-culture battles of the past decade.

ICYMI (you probably didn’t), Kim Kardashian dropped a load of receipts on social media proving that Taylor Swift knew she’d be included in Kanye West’s song ‘Famous’, despite claiming otherwise.

After the saga, Swift subsequently seemed to go into hiding, avoiding paparazzi and public appearance at all costs. Ever since that fateful feud, the two have had some serious bad blood.

Though five years have passed, Kim Kardashian seemingly threw some shade Swift’s way, in the form of a backhanded compliment. During an appearance on “Honestly with Bari Weiss” podcast on Thursday, Kardashian was asked what her favourite Taylor Swift song was, and the social media mogul said she’d need to check her phone to get a song name.

“I really like a lot of her songs,” she said. “They’re all super cute and catchy. I’d have to look in my phone to get a name.”

Let’s jump back to the incident that caused Kardashian to get involved in the West vs Swift drama, shall we? On his track ‘Famous’ which was released in 2016, West referred to Swift in the lyrics “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

During her 2016 VMA’s speech, Swift took a thinly veiled jab at West. “As the first woman to win album of the year at the Grammys twice, I want to say to all the young women out there, there are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame,” she said.

Kardashian took to Snapchat to drop audio of a recorded phone call between Swift. The audio clip hears West asking Swift if the lyrics “I feel like me and Taylor Swift might still have sex,” are okay to use.

Swift can be heard replying: “I definitely think that when I’m asked about it, of course I’ll be like, ‘Yeah, I love that. I think it’s hilarious.”

In 2018, Swift spoke publicly about the incident. “A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet,” Swift wrote in a 2019 issue of Elle.

“The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I’ve ever felt in my life.”

