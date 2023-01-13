Kimbra isn’t someone to shy away from a challenge when it comes to singing, and for good reason, as demonstrated through her stunning cover of Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ on Like A Version today.

Kimbra sang a spirited rendition of Beyonce’s first number-one hit in 14 years, which was released last year. The talented singer took Beyonce’s masterpiece and turned it into her own with a mix of mesmerising electronic beats balanced with her distinguishing fluid vocals.

“I really like the idea of putting a new spin on something, maybe listening to the lyric in a way that you hadn’t thought of hearing it,” Kimbra said told the triple j hosts of her decision to cover the song.

“When she says, ‘You won’t break my soul, I’m telling everybody‘ there was something kind of emotional about that, like maybe she had been broken before but now she’s coming back with a new strength.

“So, I started the idea in a slow, quite kind of sombre tone, kind of reinterpreting it as a ballad. But then I was like, ‘Yo, this still has to be a party,’ so then I made it, you know, a banger at the end,” she continued.

“[I] jumped on that interesting syncopation that’s in the song, which, to me, is the most interesting part of it, is that it takes from the house culture. Lots of little up-beats and little stabs.”

Along with ‘Break My Soul’, the New Zealand born pop star also performed her original song ‘Save Me’ on the triple j show.

Kimbra is set to release her fourth studio album ‘A Reckoning’ on January 27th which is a follow-up to her last album Primal Heat which was released in 2018.

Listen to Kimbra cover ‘Break My Soul’ by Beyonce on triple j’s Like A Version: