Beyonce has finally joined TikTok and treated followers to a compilation of fans – and Cardi B – dancing to her latest single ‘Break My Soul’.

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B —#RENAISSANCE #BREAKMYSOUL,” she captioned the video.

Beyonce’s latest track has been trending on social media for the past month and sharing the TikTok rights to that particular song, she’s made her entire music catalog available to users for backing sounds in their videos.

Despite the popularity of the superstar’s songs as backtracks on the platform, prior to last night, Beyonce has never posted a video. Though her first video was only posted last night, the singer’s already accumulated 3.5 million followers.

Last month, Beyonce deleted all of the profile pictures on each of her social media accounts. Her Instagram – which boasts 303 million followers had her photo removed. Similarly so, her Twitter features content but a blank profile icon. The same goes for her Facebook account and YouTube account.

Fans believed the move suggested she was releasing new music. After all, deleting content from social media prior to a new music drop is a commonly used marketing technique. The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and The 1975 have all previously cleared their accounts right before announcing – and releasing – new music.

And, those fans were right. Days later, Beyonce announced that she would be releasing her new album Renaissance on July 29th, 2022.

Beyonce shared the news of her new album on her official website and revealed that the record will have 16 tracks. A special box set of Renaissance is already available for pre-order on her website.

In an interview last year with Harper’s Bazaar, Beyonce revealed that she was in the process of recording music.

“I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!” She said.

