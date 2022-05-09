News that will make you chuckle: King Diamond apparently met and took pictures with Post Malone at a concert, but had no clue who he was.

The world of celebrities is vast. Sometimes, you see your favourite stars in a fast-food restaurant. Other times, you take pictures with some people without knowing who they are (peer pressure, amirite?). So, can one really fault celebrities for not being aware of… other celebrities?

While Post Malone has been firmly entrenched in our millennial going on Gen-Z generation’s minds as a rapper, he’s made a name collaborating with some of the world’s best known rockers. Those names include Ozzy Osbourne, Tommy Lee, Slash, Chad Smith, and more.

He’s also an outspoken and avid rock and metal fan, having named Metallica, Pantera, and Megadeth as some of his favourites.

Alas, it wasn’t enough to make King Diamond know who he was.

In a recent interview with Metal Hammer, King Diamond confessed that while he’d met Malone at a concert and taken pictures with him, he did not have a clue as to who he was.

“I did meet Post Malone backstage at a Slayer concert. It was funny, because he got a picture with me and I didn’t know who he was.” he said.

Funnily enough, the photo made it to another famous rocker’s account – Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, who was also in the photo with Diamond and Malone.

“So… three guys walk into a Slayer show… and…” Hammett had captioned the photo.

Diamond also confessed that he was surprised upon finding out just how famous Malone is.

“It was only later that I found out he was this huge star, far bigger than I’ll ever be. I don’t know much about new music – the closest I get is Volbeat.” he said.

It’s alright Malone. There’s a first for everything.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer and Hip-Hop Observer.

Check out Post Malone, Kirk Hammett, and King Diamond together: