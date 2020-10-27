Over the weekend, producer extraordinaire Andrew Watt threw a 30th birthday party that saw him host the jam session of the ages. Enlisting the help of Post Malone, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Watt is somewhat an industry legend at this point. This year the super-producer produced and played guitar for Ozzy Osbourne on his comeback album, Ordinary Man. An album that saw Chad Smith tackle drumming duties. Watt has also cut his teeth working with Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Blink-182 and more.

The jam session was immortalised in a bunch of photos shared on Andrew Watt’s Instagram. It looked like a truly glorious rumspringa. We’re hoping that the photos shared will shortly be accompanied by videos.

In other news, Miley Cyrus recently revealed that she’s busy chipping away at a Metallica cover album.

Speaking with designer Rick Owens for Interview Magazine Cyrus, who’s won over the hearts of skeptics with her latest stint of rock covers, said: “We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album and I’m here working on that. We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited.”

