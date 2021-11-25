If you haven’t sorted out your plans for this New Year’s Eve yet, you might now be glad you didn’t – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced their own curated NYE festival.

Timeland will be held at Our Friend’s Farm in Tallarook, Victoria, where the annual Boogie Festival takes place. The huge event will last for two days across Friday, 31st December and Saturday, January 1st. The campsite will close at noon on Sunday, January 2nd 2022.

Always fond of a long show, King Gizz will play for six hours across four separate sets, and they’ve invited along a great lineup of other artists: Producer Harvey Sutherland, singer-songwriter Grace Cummings, South Sudan “King of Music” Gordon Koang, rockers Stonefield and more will bring their talents to Timeland next month.

The psych rock outfit shared their excitement about the festival in a statement. “It literally feels like a lifetime since we could even consider the possibility of a music and camping festival,” they said.

“It feels like 100,000 years has passed, but here we are. The universe has conspired and we can’t wait to welcome hoards of Gizzhead’s at our Friend’s Farm in Tallarook over New Years Eve and New Years Day. Stay up all night and get hot, sweaty, muddy, wet, weird and wild.

We’re gonna play for 6 hours, Juicy’s got new visuals, Boogieman Sam has a new desk to engulf your ears and we’ve gathered together a lineup of artists we can’t stop listening to right now. Is this real life?!”

King Gizz are making sure the festival is safe for everyone, with all staff being vaccinated and all guests being required to show their fully-vaccinated certification in order to gain entry to the campsite.

You can see the full lineup for Timeland below and find tickets at Oztix.com

King Gizzard’s Timeland NYE Festival

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Harvey Sutherland (Live)

Grace Cummings & Her Band

Gordon Koang

Stonefield

Ajak Kwai

MOD CON

Nice Biscuit

Big Yawn

E Bobby G

Check out King Gizzard Live in San Francisco 2016: