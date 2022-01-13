Following two years of postponements and cancellations, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival‘s 2022 lineup has dropped – with a decent Aussie quota.

Billboard announced earlier today that Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Swedish House Mafia would headline this year’s event.

Joining them will be a slew of Australian artists, including (in no particular order): Flume, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Skegss, Dom Dolla, Hayden James, Amyl & the Sniffers, The Avalanches, Sampa the Great and The Chats.

Flume posted the full lineup without comment this afternoon:

The news comes almost two years after Coachella’s 2020 event – to feature Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean – was first postponed due to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.

In August, promoters announced Frank Ocean would instead headline the 2023 event.

Scott was reportedly dropped from the lineup following the Astroworld tragedy.

Love Rage Against The Machine? Get the latest Rage Against The Machine news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

He reportedly offered to play the event for free, as the fallout from his fatal festival began to emerge.

Coachella will be held over two weekends, April 15th – 17th and April 22nd – 24th at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.

The first weekend has already sold out.

The inclusion of King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and Sampa the Great comes as little surprise to those following the acts, who both recently announced North American tours with handy gaps in the schedule.

Amyl and the Sniffers’ ‘Comfort to Me’ USA tour kicks off on April 26th, just days after their second Coachella appearance.

The Chats will kick off their North American tour dates on April 25th.

Flume is a regular at the festival, and was scheduled to perform at the cancelled 2020 event, after a noticeable absence in 2019.

It’s been a big day for The Avalanches and Skegss, who were announced this morning as nominees in the second annual Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia awards.

Both have been nominated for Best Record.