King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have announced yet another new album.

The psychedelic rockers unveiled their 24th studio album, titled PetroDragonic Apocalypse, on social media over the weekend.

The album – PetroDragonic Apocalypse or Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation to give it its needlessly wordy full title – doesn’t currently have an official release date, but it will be available to pre-order from Tuesday, May 16th at 11pm AEST here.

King Gizzard also unveiled the fascinating artwork for their upcoming album, created by Jason Galea and featuring a fiery painting of a lizard-like monster in front of an industrial, apocalyptic landscape, which you can see below.

Not much else is currently known about PetroDragonic Apocalypse, but the band recently tweeted that their next album would be “heavy as fuck.”

King Gizzard have recently been releasing albums like they’re going out of fashion. They released a remarkable five albums in 2022, including three in October alone: Made in Timeland, Omnium Gatherum, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, Laminated Denim and Changes. Three of the five albums made it to the top 10 of the ARIA Albums Chart.

They followed their huge 2022 release schedule up by sharing Live at Red Rocks ’22 earlier this year, a concert album that was recorded over three shows at Colorado’s iconic amphitheatre venue last October and November. Live at Red Rocks ’22 astoundingly continued over 80 tracks.

The Aussie outfit will make their return to Red Rocks next month for another three shows as part of their upcoming US residencies (find tour information here).

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.