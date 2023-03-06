Australian rock band, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, surprised fans during their recent show in Tilburg, Netherlands by debuting a new song dubbed ‘Gila Monster’.

The track’s title remains unconfirmed by the band, but the chorus of the track clearly has the lyrics, “Gila, Gila, Gila Monster” and fans are already buzzing with excitement about the latest addition to the band’s repertoire.

The six-piece outfit, known for its electrifying live performances and experimental sound, took to the stage to deliver an unforgettable show. However, it was the surprise debut of ‘Gila Monster’ that stole the show and left fans in awe.

The new track starts with a slow and ominous introduction, building up to a high-energy riff that perfectly captures the band’s signature sound. Frontman Stu Mackenzie delivers an impressive vocal performance, and the band’s tight instrumentals are nothing short of mind-blowing.

“Gila Monster” showcases the band’s ability to push boundaries and experiment with their music, something that has made them a fan favorite in the world of psychedelic rock.

The band has been on a roll lately, releasing their 24th studio album Changes last October. The album, which features collaborations with other artists, has received critical acclaim and has cemented the band’s status as one of the most innovative and exciting bands in Australia.

In January, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard dropped a massive 86-song collective, Live at Red Rocks ’22, fully cataloguing their Red Rocks Amphitheatre experience.

The new collection is available for streaming or download via their Bandcamp page now, and is so long because the band played three-hour sets each night in Colorado.

“86 tracks of raw rocky redness. Oct 22 USA was insane and this album sums it all up. It also couldn’t have happened without our crew, thus this one’s dedicated to them,” they wrote on social media while announcing the record.

Watch King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard play ‘Gila Monster’:

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.