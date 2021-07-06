Gizzheads rejoice, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced an expansive new photobook, CHUNKY.
CHUNKY documents King Giz’s mammoth Infest the Rats’ Nest tour throughout Europe in 2019 with Stonefield and ORB, brimming with tour life and live photographs taken by their photographer Jamie Wdziekonski (SUB-LATION).
The 350-page book will be released in a first edition of 1100 copies via the band’s official webstore, and will be available from July 9 at 9AM AEST.
This King Gizz have released two studio albums this year. Back in February, the Melbourne-band released L.W. a microtonal companion to 2020’s K.G. and the melodic psychedelic odyssey Butterfly 3000, released last month.
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will return to Sydney stages next month as part of Vivid Live. The band will play a five-night residence at Carriageworks, performing completely different, themed sets: ‘Acoustic Night’, ‘Jams Night’, ‘Microtonal Night’, ‘Garage Rock Night’, and ‘Heavy Metal Night’.
Vivid 2021
Friday, 6th August – Saturday, 28th August
Various Venues, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website
