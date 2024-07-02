Another King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard album? Aren’t you tired already? Of course you’re not.

The legendary psych-rockers have announced their 26th studio album, Flight b741, which will be released on August 9th through the band’s own p(doom) records imprint.

“Been working real hard on this one,” frontman Stu Mackenzie wrote on social media today. “So excited for you all to hear it! Thanks for flying.”

So far we only have the tracklist and cover art (see below), with the album’s lead single and video scheduled for July 9th according to the band’s album announcement post.

But anyone’s who’s seen King Gizzard perform live recently has heard several of the album’s tracks already, with the band debuted five of them during their recent European tour.

As per SPIN, “Sad Pilot” is about a drunken airline employee who mulls leaving his “problems at the jet bridge,” “Daily Blues” is an epic cut that resembles The Doors and The Grateful Dead, “Le Risque” is disco rock that sounds like Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”, while “Raw Feel” has one of the best singalong choruses in the band’s entire discography.

King Gizzard released their most recent album, The Silver Cord, last October.

That was the swift follow-up to the catchily-titled PetroDragonic Apocalypse or Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation, which just missed out on the top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart, which itself followed a remarkable run of five album releases in 2022, including three in October alone: Made in Timeland, Omnium Gatherum, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, Laminated Denim and Changes. Three of the five albums made it to the top 10 of the ARIA Albums Chart.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s Flight b741 is out August 9th.

Flight b741 Tracklist:

1. “Mirage City”

2. “Antarctica”

3. “Raw Feel”

4. “Field of Vision”

5. “Hog Calling Contest”

6. “Le Risque”

7. “Flight b741”

8. “Sad Pilot”

9. “Rats in the Sky”

10. “Daily Blues”