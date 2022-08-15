After selling out the first shows of their upcoming Australian album tour in a matter of hours, King Stingray have luckily added several new shows to meet demand.

The rockers announced the tour last week, which is set to be the band’s largest national tour to date. They’ve now added an extra show in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth to compensate for the overwhelming demand (see new dates below).

Jess Day and Dulcie will be providing support at all shows on the tour except Darwin, with Double Dinghy taking over as guests in the Northern Territory city. Tickets for the new shows are on sale now via Handsome Tours, and they’re expected to sell out quickly again.

It’s not surprising that seemingly everyone wants to catch King Stingray live. The band finally released their self-titled debut album earlier this month and the praise has already been flowing. “King Stingray’s self-titled debut destined to be an instant classic,” hailed Rolling Stone Australia/New Zealand in an unprecedented five-star review.

“With Yothu Yindi in their bloodlines, the band have delivered a hooky and uptempo first album with a sound that’s all their own,” The Guardian wrote in a four-star review. In an even more positive review, NME called the album “a heartfelt tribute to their roots and a bold manifesto for a sprawling future.”

At the 2022 National Indigenous Music Awards earlier this month, the band won Song of the Year for the album track ‘Milkumana’. That followed their award for Best New Artist at the Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards earlier this year.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

King Stingray 2022 Australian Album Tour New Shows

Presented by triple j, Handsome Tours and Select Music

Tickets on sale now via handsometours.com

Monday, October 3rd

The Triffid, Meanjin/Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, October 6th

Manning Bar, Warrang/Sydney, NSW

Sunday, October 9th

Croxton, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, October 16th

Freo.Social, Boorloo/Perth, WA