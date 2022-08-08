To celebrate the release of their long-awaited debut album, King Stingray are heading on a huge album tour.

Beginning in Brisbane on October 2nd, the rockers will then visit Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, before concluding their largest national tour yet in Darwin on October 22nd (see full dates below).

Jess Day and Dulcie will be providing support at all shows except Darwin, with Double Dinghy taking over as guests in the Northern Territory city.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 11th at 10am AEST. The promoter presale begins on Wednesday, August 10th at 10am AEST.

King Stingray finally released their self-titled debut album on Friday, August 5th, and the praise has already been flowing. “With Yothu Yindi in their bloodlines, the band have delivered a hooky and uptempo first album with a sound that’s all their own,” The Guardian wrote in a four-star review.

In an even more positive review, NME hailed the album as “a heartfelt tribute to their roots and a bold manifesto for a sprawling future.”

At the 2022 National Indigenous Music Awards on Saturday night, the band won Song of the Year for the album track ‘Milkumana’. That followed their award for Best New Artist at the Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards earlier this year.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.

King Stingray 2022 Australian Album Tour

Presented by triple j, Handsome Tours and Select Music

Promoter presale begins Wednesday, August 10th (10am AEST)

General tickets on sale Thursday, August 11th (10am AEST)

October 2nd

The Triffid, Meanjin/Brisbane, QLD*

Tickets: Moshtix

October 7th

Manning Bar, Warrang/Sydney, NSW*

Tickets: Oztix

October 8th

Croxton, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC*

Tickets: Oztix

October 14th

The Gov, Tarndanya/Adelaide, SA*

Tickets: Oztix

October 15th

Freo.Social, Boorloo/Perth, WA*

Tickets: Moshtix

October 22nd

Railway Club, Garrmalang/Darwin, NT**

Tickets: Oztix

*supported by Jess Day and Dulcie

** supported by Double Dinghy