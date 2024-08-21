After teasing their second album on social media recently, King Stingray have confirmed the good news.

The 12-track album, For the Dreams, is set for release on Friday, November 8th, and features their “first ever love song,” “Cat 5 (Cyclone),” which is out now.

For the Dreams will also feature previous singles “Through the Trees,” “Looking Out,” and the sentimental “Best Bits.”

For the Dreams is described as a “joyous celebration of life and the planet,” aiming to find optimism in challenging times. While their debut album included some high school-era tracks, this new album reflects the band’s recent experiences.

“Nothing’s changed in the sense that we’re still who we are, we’re still playing music and enjoying things,” King Stingray say. “But what I think is different about this one is there’s a little bit more lived experience…”

While recording For the Dreams, the NT rockers embraced the mantra “Yaka Muckaround!” – meaning “We’re not mucking around!”

They scheduled studio sessions around Australia to make the most of downtime between shows, focusing on capturing their live energy. Their overall goal was to “level up” their sound.

“We wanted a lot of singalong moments… We were thinking a little bit more about getting everyone in on the party,” they add.

Since their self-titled debut in 2022, which catapulted them from a “pretty sleepy, rural lifestyle in the bush” to extensive touring and growing fame, King Stingray have achieved significant milestones.

Their acclaimed debut earned five ARIA nominations, won Breakthrough Artist, took out the Australian Music Prize, and secured Album of the Year and Best Independent Rock Album at the 2023 AIR Awards.

Their debut album led Rolling Stone AU/NZ to hail them as “one of the most exciting rock bands to emerge from this country in a generation.”

“Upon repeated listens, one finds an intoxicating duality in King Stingray’s music. On one layer, this is music that pulls you in and asks you to move. On another, it is music ripe with potent messages — layered with wisdom and a perspective severely needed in Australia’s homogenous popular music landscape,” our five-star review said.

King Stingray are currently on a regional tour, wrapping up with a big show at East Arnhem Live, Nhulunbuy, NT on August 31st. Ticket information is available via kingstingrayofficial.com

King Stingray’s “Cat 5 (Cyclone)” is out now. For the Dreams is out Friday, November 8th (pre-order here).